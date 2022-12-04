American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ AVCT opened at $1.12 on Friday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 628.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the period.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.