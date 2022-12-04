American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

AIG stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in American International Group by 45.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 904,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 284,426 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in American International Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 197.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

