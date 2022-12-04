Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $69.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $680,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 45.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 48.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Ameresco Company Profile

AMRC opened at $67.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32.

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.