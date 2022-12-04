Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.91

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.91 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 36.95 ($0.44). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 123,032 shares changing hands.

Altitude Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.90. The company has a market cap of £23.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

Insider Activity

In other Altitude Group news, insider Graham Feltham bought 23,386 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,911.06 ($5,875.18).

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc owns and develops the technology solutions and services in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

