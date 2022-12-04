Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

DRTSW stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Friday. 9,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,474. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $31,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

