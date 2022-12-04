Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 32,668 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 430,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,080,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

