Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 417 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $239.41 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.72 and a 200-day moving average of $242.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

