Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,356 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

Target stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.33.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.