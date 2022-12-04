Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.50. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 10,500 shares traded.
Almonty Industries Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.
About Almonty Industries
lmonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. Its projects include Los Santos, Valtreixal, Almonty Korea Tungsten, Almonty Korea Moly, and Panasquiera. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
