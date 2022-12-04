Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

