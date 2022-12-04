Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALLO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.57. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

