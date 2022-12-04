Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $27.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

