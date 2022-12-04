Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Down 18.5% in November

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

