Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Update

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,022,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,613,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 695,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance
Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $628.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 63.29%.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.