Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Update

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,022,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,613,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 695,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,131. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $628.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.