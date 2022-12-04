Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to $10.75 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 113,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

