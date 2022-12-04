Aleph Zero (AZERO) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.29 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $171.54 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00005423 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 187,091,108 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

