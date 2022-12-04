AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 403.31 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 401.76 ($4.81), with a volume of 3757279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.31).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.59 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.23) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital downgraded AJ Bell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 325 ($3.89).

AJ Bell Trading Up 8.3 %

AJ Bell Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,900.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 325.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.34.

(Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.