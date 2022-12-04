AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJBGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 403.31 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 401.76 ($4.81), with a volume of 3757279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.31).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.59 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.23) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital downgraded AJ Bell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 325 ($3.89).

AJ Bell Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,900.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 325.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.34.

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

See Also

