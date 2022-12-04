Aion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $974,335.42 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $17.52 million and approximately $974,335.42 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00125643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00219735 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00050740 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00059429 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

