AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.25

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $6.72. AGC shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 5,272 shares trading hands.

AGC Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.75.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that AGC Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

