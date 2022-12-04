aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. aelf has a total market cap of $63.04 million and $3.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008203 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,291,499 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

