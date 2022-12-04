Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADYEY. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,874.23) to €1,500.00 ($1,546.39) and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,706.19) to €2,540.00 ($2,618.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from €2,300.00 ($2,371.13) to €1,500.00 ($1,546.39) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,006.67.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen Price Performance

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.