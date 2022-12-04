Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD opened at $74.98 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

