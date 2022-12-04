Adshares Hits Market Capitalization of $47.65 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00008170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $47.65 million and approximately $480,902.45 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002109 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000703 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,227 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

