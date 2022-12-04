Acala Token (ACA) Trading Up 20.1% This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $78.56 million and approximately $15.86 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.15766065 USD and is up 34.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $91,226,408.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

