Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

Abtech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ABHD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.08. Abtech shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
Abtech Trading Up 2.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.
About Abtech
Abtech Holdings, Inc, an environmental technologies company, provides solutions to address issues of water pollution. It develops Smart Sponge, a polymer technology that focuses the removal of hydrocarbons and oil derivatives from surface water; Smart Sponge Plus, an antimicrobial agent to reduce coliform bacteria found in storm water, industrial wastewater, and municipal wastewater; and Ironwood and Smart Sponge HM media, a carbon-based renewable material with attached nanostructures for the removal of phosphates, as well as heavy metals, such as selenium, chromium, copper, iron, lead, and zinc.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abtech (ABHD)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Abtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.