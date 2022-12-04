abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $4.35 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.