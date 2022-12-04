abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $4.35 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,012,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

