6,489 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $65.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 390.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

