6,223 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 23,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.8 %

TEL stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

