1peco Price Tops $1.19 on Top Exchanges (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $178.10 million and $1,286.63 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00006943 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.92 or 0.06000991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00506839 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,224.70 or 0.30561222 BTC.

About 1peco

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.