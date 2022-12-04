125,000 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Johns Hopkins University’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,158,000 after buying an additional 376,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after buying an additional 142,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.43. 2,947,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,011. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $155.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.10.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

