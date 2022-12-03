Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Thomas E. Laursen Sells 880 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

