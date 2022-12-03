Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Thomas E. Laursen Sells 880 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
Shares of ZION stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement
Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
