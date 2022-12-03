Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 832,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,665,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Zenith Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £16.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate, as well as engages in oil and gas drilling activities. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

