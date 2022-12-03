Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Stock Price Up 6%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialisation of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

