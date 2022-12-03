ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.29

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $348,861.70 and approximately $17.29 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00269448 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00087279 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00062336 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

