ZClassic Hits Market Capitalization of $347,810.44 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $347,810.44 and approximately $17.02 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00270469 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00087581 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.