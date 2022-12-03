Zcash (ZEC) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.10 or 0.00270782 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $729.91 million and $39.81 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00087213 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00062885 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,832,894 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

