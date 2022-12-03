Zcash (ZEC) Reaches Market Cap of $734.59 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $46.39 or 0.00273340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $734.59 million and approximately $35.10 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00087153 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00064303 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,835,906 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

