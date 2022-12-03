Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 40,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 169,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Z in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Z Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Z Company Profile

Z ( OTCMKTS:YAHOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Z had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Z Holdings Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

