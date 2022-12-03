YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00006174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $228.70 million and $147.30 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.07 or 0.06343802 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00506925 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.66 or 0.30566439 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99389353 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $174.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

