Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 5,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

