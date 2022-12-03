Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Trading Down 4.4%

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Approximately 916,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,170,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Yourgene Health Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £15.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.36.

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It develops in vitro diagnostic products, such as IONA Test, a non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) for Down's syndrome, Edwards' syndrome, and Patau's Syndrome in pregnant women; Cystic Fibrosis Screening tests; Rapid Aneuploidy Analysis, a confirmatory diagnostic test carried out after amniocentesi; and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss, a PCR assay for the routine diagnosis of the six most common chromosomes related to pregnancy loss, as well as DPYD genotyping products.

