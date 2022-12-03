XYO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $319,981.07 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $55.11 million and approximately $319,981.07 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,962.33 or 1.00002644 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040284 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021429 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00242242 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000128 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00431766 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $387,263.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars.

