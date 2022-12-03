XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.41.

XPO stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

