XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams Sells 10,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,236,788 shares in the company, valued at $153,219,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,321,615.49.

Shares of XPEL opened at $70.00 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in XPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

