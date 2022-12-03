X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Down 0.2%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.43 and last traded at $36.79. Approximately 247,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 289,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter.

