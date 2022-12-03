Wrapped Cardano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27,946.73 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion and $27,946.73 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.03 or 0.06338251 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00507359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.63 or 0.30592568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,446,610,021 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3186244 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $30,198.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.