WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.25

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.25 and traded as high as $45.06. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 205,969 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 56.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 26.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.