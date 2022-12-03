WINkLink 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.67 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $86.81 million and $20.67 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,080.75 or 0.06371462 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00506259 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.97 or 0.30526250 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009061 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $23,502,664.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

