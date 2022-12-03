West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 841,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 680,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,670,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 106,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WST stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.35. The company had a trading volume of 896,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.52.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

