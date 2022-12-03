WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Update

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 9,941 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at $398,317,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 97,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 9,941 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

WESCO International Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 169,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 710.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,410 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 135,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $147.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.56.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Analysts predict that WESCO International will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

